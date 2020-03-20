Coronavirus : “I will support PM Modi’s Janata Curfew” ,says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India’s 1.3 billion citizens to put themselves under self-curfew on Sunday to protect themselves from the coronavirus, hours after the government announced it was barring all international flights from landing in the country for a week starting March 22.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Janata Curfew” and said there is a need for more reinforcement of social distancing.

“I welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to solidarity at this challenging time. Will support “Janata Curfew” while conscious that Sunday is the easiest day to try it. Need more reinforcement of social distancing (incl suspending Parliament) and specific economic relief measures,” Mr Tharoor tweeted.