Coronavirus: India launches coronavirus helpline for expats

The union government has launched a helpline for the Indian expats. The 24-hour working helpline was launched by the Ministry of External Affairs, (MEA).

The telephone numbers of the Control Room are 1800118797 (toll free), +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104 and +91-11-23017905, The facility’s email is covid19@mea.gov.in and it can be contacted on fax number +91-11-23018158.

A team of officers are available to provide specific and special assistance for the Indian expats in Gulf region. The team is led by Dr TV Nagendra Prasad, Joint Secretary for the Gulf in the MEA. The Gulf team’s phone numbers are: +91-11-49018480 and +91- 9205066104.

Similarly, teams have been appointed for different geographical areas and specifically for Coronavirus hotspots like Italy, Spain, China and Iran.