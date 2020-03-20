Coronavirus: Kuwait makes important announcement

The Kuwait government has made an important announcement about the opening of educational institutions in the country. The Kuwait government has informed that the schools and universities in the country will be closed until up to October.

The closure of public and private schools, colleges and universities would be extended and they would reopen on Tuesday, August 4. This was informed at a news conference by Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education, and government spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem.

The studies for grade 12 will be resumed by August and the remaining grades in October. Some 38,000 students in grade 12 would resume on August 4. Grades 1-11 would resume studies on October 4.The start of next academic year would be in December, 2020. The expatriate teachers and staff would be allowed to return to their countries until before resumption of studies.

The decision was taken as part of the country’s efforts to preserve the well-being of students amidst spread of coronavirus Covid-19 in the region.