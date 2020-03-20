Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia announced decision on prayers in courtyards at Makkah and Madinah

Prayers in the courtyards at Makkah, Madinah mosques were suspended. This was decided to curb the spreading of Coronavirus. This was announced by Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

“The authority and the security and health agencies decided to halt the presence of people and prayer in the outer courtyards of the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s mosque in Madinah staring from Friday (March 20), as part of the precautionary and preventative measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” said the Saudi Arabian spokesman .

The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque urged everyone to cooperate with all precautionary measures for the health and safety of the pilgrims of the two holy mosques by preventing the spread of virus among worshipers.