Coronavirus : Total COVID 19 cases in India rise to 195

Coronavirus has infected more than 2,00,000 people and killed more than 9,000 across the world. Meanwhile, India has reported four deaths and over 195 cases so far. In his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi called for Janata Curfew on March 22 and urged people to avoid panic buying.

India’s COVID19 cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra so far.