Coronavirus: UAE authority announces decision on Friday prayers

Amid the coronavirus is spreading all over the world, the UAE has showed a model to the world. On Friday, the prayers were held at home and not at mosques.

Earlier on Monday, the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority and General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments has suspended prayers at mosques, including the Friday prayer, from 9 pm on Monday, March 16, for four weeks. This decision was taken to curb the spreading of Covid- 19.

UAE mosques, have replaced the usual phrase “come to prayer” in the Arabic adhan (call to prayer) with “pray at home”. The new phrase can also be translated as “pray where you are”.

The decision to suspend prayers in mosques, chapels, places of worship and their facilities will be reviewed after four weeks from now.