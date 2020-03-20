Coronavirus : UAE launches helpline to help holders of valid residence permits abroad

In reference to the UAE’s announcement of a renewable two-week suspension of entry for valid residence permit holders, who are currently out of the country, that entered into effect at noon on Thursday, March 19, as part of preventive procedures amidst the spread of COVID-19 around the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has established a round-the-clock helpline to facilitate procedures.

Holders of valid residence permits overseas and their family members and first-degree relatives in the UAE can call the helpline 0097124965228 for enquiries and assistance for humanitarian and emergency cases to ensure their safe return to the UAE, the Ministry said.

Due to high volume of calls, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocates additional hotline +97192083344

to help holders of valid residence permits abroad. — ????? ???????? ???????? ?????? (@MoFAICUAE) March 19, 2020

The Ministry explained that these measures were part of precautionary and preventive efforts taken by the UAE to contain the spread of COVID-19.