Coronavirus: UAE updates entry procedures

The entry procedures for entry of citizens from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states into UAE was updated by the UAE authorities on Friday. The new entry procedures will come into effect from Saturday, 21.2020. This new procedures will be applicable till further orders as part of precautionary measures taken to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation clarified that citizens of GCC countries who wish to enter UAE must carry out examination upon arrival. Besides they have to adhere to home quarantine for 14 days.

Those who have a home in UAE will be quarantined at their home and those who do not own a house will be quarantined at places decided by the competent authorities.