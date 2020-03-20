COVID-19: Forest Research Institute shuts itself

The Forest Research Institute has shut itself for a lock down amid the pandemic’s outbreak. The decision came after five cases were reported from the area because of which the order was issued by the Director General Health, Amita Upreti.

The order asks the district administration to lock all entry and exit gates of the institute and ensure that no one either enters or comes out of it till further orders.

Two more IFS probationers at FRI tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of positive cases in Uttarakhand to three.

They had returned recently from a study tour to Spain and had been quarantined at the FRI hostel since March 13, SK Gupta, a health official told PTI.

They are now shifted to the isolation ward of the Doon Hospital.

Another IFS probationer who was also from FRI had reported positive for the disease on March 15.

All three coronavirus patients in Uttarakhand were part of a 28-member batch of IFS trainees from FRI who had returned from Spain after a study tour.