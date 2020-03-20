COVID 19: Two more deaths in Pakistan. Positive cases jump

Pakistan’s number of cases have reached to 377, with two more patients dying of the pandemic. Nearly 100 cases were reported on Thursday. Most number of 213 cases were reported in Sindh province followed by Punjab, 78, Balochistan, 45,, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 23, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan 16 and Islamabad two cases. These numbers are based on information available until 4.30pm UAE time.

Both the COVID-19 deaths were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.The first victim was a 50-year-old from Mardan who had recently returned from Umrah. “The patient had developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested +ve for coronavirus. Contacts are being screened,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra said. The second was a 36-year-old resident of Hangu.

As the situation deteriorate in Sindh where shopping malls, restaurants and schools are also close, the provincial government is taking emergency measures to ensure safety of general public. The government has decided to convert Karachi Expo Centre in to 10,000-bed hospital to treat coronavirus patients.

The chief minister has also instructed the authorities to distribute 2 million grocery bags among needy families. He observed that people seem worried about food availability in view of a partial lockdown in the city. In the first phase, one month’s worth of grocery items will be distributed. The grocery bags will include flour, rice, three kinds of pulses, ghee, sugar, tea bags, dry milk and spices. “We want to send ration bags to the needy at their homes,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said during a meeting on Thursday, adding that 2000,000 ration bags would be provided in the first phase.