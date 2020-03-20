COVID 19: Watch video of Sri Lankan cricketer washing hands

Ever since the pandemic has engulfed many countries, celebrities and cricketers have posted videos on prevention. One such comes from Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis, who posted it on his social media account.

See the video here.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli had requested all the citizens of the country to follow the safety measures implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote that “we need to be alert, attentive and aware” in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Kohli’s tweet read.