DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndiaSportsInternational

COVID 19: Watch video of Sri Lankan cricketer washing hands

Mar 20, 2020, 04:56 pm IST
Less than a minute
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis holds player of the match and Player Of The Series trophies, poses for a photograph after winning the second and final Twenty20 international cricket match against Bangladesh in Sylhet, Bangladesh, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

Ever since the pandemic has engulfed many countries, celebrities and cricketers have posted videos on prevention. One such comes from Sri Lankan cricketer Kusal Mendis, who posted it on his social media account.

See the video here.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Indian cricket team captain, Virat Kohli had requested all the citizens of the country to follow the safety measures implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his tweet, Virat Kohli wrote that “we need to be alert, attentive and aware” in the wake of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by Covid 19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji. #IndiaFightsCorona,” Kohli’s tweet read.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close