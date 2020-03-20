COVID: Cases in India shoots up to 223

With the number of COVID 19 cases increasing, the Delhi government stepped up to contain the virus by shutting down the malls in the national capital. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation too announced that it will close the metro services on Sunday, the day ‘Janata curfew’ will be imposed. So far, 223 people have been confirmed positive, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday, while the death toll has reached four.

In a press conference on Friday, the Health Ministry urged citizens to comply with the ‘Janata curfew’ as “one day’s cooperation will help break the chain of transmission”. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal assured there is no shortage of essential commodities to fight coronavirus and appealed to maintain social distancing to fight the virus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already warned against complacency on the pandemic while asking people to observe a self-imposed curfew on Sunday by not stepping out of homes between 7 am and 9 pm.