Do these things before sex to increase your performance and masculine strength

Stamina can mean many things in life, but when it comes to sex, it only refers to how long you can last in bed. For males, the average time between the sheets is anywhere from two to five minutes. For females, it’s a bit longer: about 20 minutes before reaching the orgasm.

But now a days, masculine weakness is becoming common in men. Which are a concern for men. Due to this, men are not able to satisfy their partner.

So in order to increase the performance in the bed and to gain masculine strength follow these simple things.

1. Eat these food items:

Onion and Garlic: Certain foods can also help you increase blood flow. They include Onions and garlic. They can help your blood circulation.

Bananas: This potassium-rich fruit can help lower your blood pressure, which can benefit your important sexual parts and boost sexual performance.

Chilies and peppers: All-natural spicy foods help your blood flow by reducing hypertension and inflammation.

Eggs: High in other B vitamins, eggs help balance hormone levels. This can decrease stress that often inhibits an erection.

2. Masturbate to improve longevity

If you’re not lasting as long as you’d like in bed, you might need some practice. Masturbation can also help you improve your longevity.

3. Add pistachios to your diet to enjoy sex to fullest

According to Ayurvedic scientists, red pistachios are full of iron, vitamin E, zinc and folic acid. Which makes the pelvic area muscles strong. At the same time, it increases the circulation of blood in the pelvic.

According to Ayurveda, if a man regularly consumes red pistachios, then there will be no problem of masculine weakness throughout his life. Men will also get rid of the problem of premature ejaculation and impotence during the relationship.

You put 5 red pistachios in warm milk in the evening and consume it. This will bring new energy to your body. At the same time, testosterone hormone will increase rapidly and will get rid of masculine weakness.