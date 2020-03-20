Flights to India suspended by airline company in UAE

The flights to and from India were suspended by a Etihad Airways in UAE. The airline has announced this on Friday. All flights to Indian sectors will be suspended from March 22 to March 28.

Temporary suspension of services are to New Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. Also, other services from Abu Dhabi have been adjusted.

All flights to Moscow suspended from today till end of April. Male service is reduced to daily from March 23 till end of April. Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan) is reduced to one per week for this month and all flights suspended for next month. Also, services to Sri Lanka are reduced from twice-daily to daily from March 29 till end of April.

The decision was taken as the Indian government has banned flights from abroad from landing in India. The Etihad has said that the decision was taken as a precautionary move to contain the spread of coronavirus.