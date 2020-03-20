Forex Market: Indian rupee hits all-time low against UAE Dirham

In the Forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee slipped against US dollar. As per the market experts, the downfall of Indian rupee was due to the economic uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange , the Indian rupee opened higher at 74.82 and later slipped and finally settled at 75.20, down 8 paise against the US dollar. Indian rupee has ended trading at 75.12 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has touched all-time low of 20.69 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.79 per cent to 101.95.