IMD forecasts summer rain in these districts in Kerala

IMD has forecasted summer rain and a drop in temperatures across Kerala in the next five days. The IMD has also withdrawn the heatwave warning for Kozhikode district.

The temperatures in Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode could surge 2 to 3 degrees. The state witnessed temperatures at around 35 degrees across the state. The IMD has warned of sunburns, heat strokes and dehydration. The state disaster management authority has advised taking rest and cooling the body if there are any sorts of discomfort.