Top Bollywood singer tested positive for coronavirus

Top singer in the Bollywood film industry, Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus infection. The singer who rose to fame for her songs like ‘Baby Doll’ and ‘ Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’ was tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday.

She has been admitted to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. kanika Kapoor is the the first Indian celebrity to have become victim of Covid-19.

A prominent Bollywood singer is among the four people who have been tested positive for #Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh today. https://t.co/LBvHWkTXnS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 20, 2020

“For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. “Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” wrote Kanika on her social media handle.

The singer was in London and returned to Lucknow last week. She also refrained from informing authorities about her travel history. Upon arriving in Lucknow, Kanika hosted a lavish party for her friends and family at a five-star hotel.