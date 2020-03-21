Alert: 8 traveled on Sampark Kranti Express test coronavirus positive

Eight passengers who were aboard the AP Sampark Kranti Express have tested positive for coronavirus. This was informed by the Indian Railway. They had travelled from Delhi to Ramagundam on AP Sampark Kranti Express on March 13.

“8 passengers who had travelled on AP Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi to Ramagundam on 13th March have tested positive of COVID-19 yesterday. Passengers are advised to avoid non-essential travel for the safety of fellow citizens,” informed Indian Railway authorities.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 271, including 32 foreigners. A number of trains have been cancelled in the wake of coronavirus scare.