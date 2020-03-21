Amazing miracles happen with devotees in a Shiva temple at Tamil Nadu

Colors have a mystic place in spirituality. The festival of colors Holi is a celebration of colors. The colors of Anahata is a deep mystic experience for a yogi. The miracle of colors still happens at Nagnathswamy temple on the banks of the Kaveri river in Tamil Nadu. Tirunageswaram Naganathar Temple is also known as Rahu Stalam and is dedicated to the deity Shiva, located in Tirunageswaram, a village in the outskirts of Kumbakonam, a town in Tamil Nadu, India.

The devotees who stay in this temple, plant a tree in temple premises to get rid of their difficulties. This is where a miracle happens, which makes people believe that evil has been overcome.

Rahu and Ketu are considered as evil planets in astrology. Of these, Ketu is considered to be a snake god. Therefore, Mahadev Shankara is worshiped especially at Nagnathswamy Temple in order to get rid of Ketu troubles. Offerings are made to Shivalinga as part of pooja. A miracle happens after that…When the milk is anointed, devotees for whom the difficulties of Ketu are finished -Milk changes its color to blue.

If the milk does not change color the devotee goes back and plants tree again.

The answer to how the color change occurs is still unclear. Therefore, various scientists are trying to study it. Nor does the color of the milk that everyone pours change here. However, if the color of the flowing milk changes after it touches Shivalinga, it is believed that the obstacles in their path are removed.