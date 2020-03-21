Coronavirus: 100,000 dirham fine and 5 years in jail for this offence in UAE

UAE has toughened its fight against the novel coronavirus. The country has enacted strict laws against those who spread the coronavirus deliberately in the country.

As per the UAE law on communicable diseases person will be imposed with Dh.100,000 fine and 56-years imprisonment for spreading coronavirus deliberately in UAE. The UAE law on communicable diseases came into effect on 2014.The law criminalizes intentional behaviors that result in spreading an infection to others.

The law asks general public to report anyone suspected of suffering from a communicable disease or died from the same and imposes a three-years-jail sentence or fine if not more than Dh10,000 to the violators.

UAE has imposed certain advisory and directions for the general public amid the coronavirus spread. And the Attorney General of UAE has warned that violators will be penalized under law.