Coronavirus: Airline from India cancels flights from UAE

Air India Express, the subsidiary of India’s national airline company, Air India has announced temporary suspension flight services from UAE. The flight services were cancelled due to coronavirus spreading and restrictions imposed by the union government.

Air India Express cancelled the services from Abu Dhabi to Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram. However, passengers can fly to these cancelled destinations on Air India Express flights from Dubai and Sharjah which are operating on Saturday, March 21.

Passengers with valid tickets of cancelled flights to travel to Indian destinations from any of the UAE airports as per availability of seats.

“From Abu Dhabi we have only one service to New Delhi (IX 116) today and rest all cancelled. So, passengers booked for Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram can now opt to travel on flights from Dubai or Sharjah. Similarly, passengers can travel in Dubai-Mangalore route. There are no restrictions. Seats will be made available on first-come-first-serve basis,” Abu Dhabi office of Air India Express said.

On Saturday, Air India Express existing operations from Dubai are to Amritsar, New Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Mangalore, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli. Also, passengers bound for Mumbai are asked to take Mangalore flight.

From Sharjah, the services offered are to Kannur, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli and Varanasi.