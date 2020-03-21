Coronavirus: Government to provide sex workers assistance as largest brothel shut down

The largest brothel in the Bangladesh has temporarily shut down. The brothel was shut down as the government has ordered to shut down all brothels in the country. Daulatdia brothel on the bank of river Padma, about 100 km west of Dhaka. is largest brothel in Bangladesh. The brothel were asked to shut down for 15 days till April 5.

The decision was taken by the Bangladesh government to curb the contain the spread of the coronavirus. The government has offered assistance to the sex workers during the lock down period.

“From Friday, the brothel at the Daulatdia was closed temporarily as part of precautions against coronavirus. The sex workers were asked not to allow any visitor until April 5,”. Each sex worker will get 30kg rice and (Bangladeshi Taka) 2,000 in cash for maintaining her livelihood during the locked situation,” reported Bangladeshi media.

There are a total of 2,800 sex workers of four brothels in three districts. D, Daulatdia has around 1,200 sex workers. It is frequented by around 5,000 visitors per day.

While prostitution is illegal in Bangladesh, the government do not largely interfere in the trade.