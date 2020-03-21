Coronavirus : Sonu Nigam to hold online concert in support of PM Modi’s Janta Curfew ; Watch Video

Sonu Nigam is one of the most popular and beloved singers of the Bollywood film industry.He created a special video message from Dubai in which he has come out in support of the ‘Janta curfew’ in India this Sunday. The veteran playback singer will also give a live performance online from Dubai at 8pm India time (6.30 pm UAE time) on Sunday.

“Namaskar, friends. A day before, our honorary Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an iconic and legendary speech. I would like to congratulate him for his pure and clear words and actions. Coronavirus takes 12 hours to destroy and Janta curfew is for 14 hours. So you can understand how big a masterstroke this is, which no other country has implemented and we Indians are going to do it this Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. Stay in your houses,” the singer, who is self-isolating himself along with his family in Dubai, said in his video message on social media.