Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 cases crosses 300 in Saudi Arabia

According to reports, Seventy people tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Saudi Arabia on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 344.

Saudi Arabia announced on Friday it is going to suspend all domestic flights, buses, taxis and trains for 14 days amid global coronavirus outbreak.The new measures will go into effect on Saturday and are a part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to fight the spread of the new coronavirus.

Flights associated with humanitarian assistance, medical evacuation aircrafts as well as private flights are excluded from the new measures.

Means of transportation associated with health services, food and water, as well as cargo ships and freights will not be affected, however, precautions and extra health measures will be taken in accordance with the recommendations of the health ministry, SPA reported.