Coronavirus : UAE Ministry announces 2 COVID19 deaths

UAE reported its first two deaths from coronavirus on Friday.One of the two cases is 78-year old Arab national who came from Europe and tested positive for COVID-19 and died due to heart attack while the other is a 59-year-old Asian expat who was suffering from chronic diseases including heart disease and kidney failure.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished those infected a speedy recovery.The ministry affirmed that both cases received necessary medical care. According to available studies on this disease, the mortality rate may reach 3.6 per cent and will be higher among the elderly and those with chronic diseases, the ministry added.

The ministry called on members of the public to adhere to the guidelines and instructions issued by competent authorities and to commit to social distancing rules.