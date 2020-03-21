Coronavirus : UAE starts massive COVID19 sterilisation drive ; Watch Video

Dubai Municipality started a massive 11-day sterilisation campaign in the early hours of Saturday, in a mission that will cover at least 95 roads across the city.“The intensive disinfection drive will not only cover Dubai’s major roads but will also target the denselypopulated streets as well as the interior lanes in a major bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19),” a spokesperson said on Friday.

The deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far affected 140 people in the UAE, with 27 reported new cases on Thursday, while 31 patients have fully recovered.

Authorities have assured the public the UAE has a comprehensive health system to protect people and keep coronavirus at bay. The government has also urged the people to observe proper hygiene and practice social distancing to avoid contracting the disease.

Watch: Dubai has begun its massive sterilisation drive https://t.co/oKGWVqs0pz pic.twitter.com/HNi1AEXxYl — Gulf News (@gulf_news) March 20, 2020