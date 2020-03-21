COVID 19: Malayalam Big Boss comes to an end amid pandemic

Popular Malayalam reality show Big Boss came to an end after they were informed about the gravity of the pandemic. The show’s host Mohanlal went inside as the bearer of the message: the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam will be suspended.

The contestants had remained isolated from the world for about 75 days. Usually, the participants of this reality show are locked inside a well-equipped house completely cut off from the outside world. And the showrunners make sure that they don’t learn any new information about the things that happen outside the premises. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 is an exceptional case and the contestants cannot be kept in the dark amid a global pandemic.

Mohanlal explained the crisis briefly stating the need to go into a lock down in order to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Underlining the fact that the country has nearly gone into lockdown to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. “Everything is stoped, closed or postponed,” he told the contestants.