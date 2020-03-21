DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesIndia

COVID 19 :See what Kamal Hasan has to say

Mar 21, 2020, 04:27 pm IST
Popular actor turned politician Kamal Haasan on his twitter account posted a video talking about the importance of social distancing.  The Indian 2 actor posted a video to spread awareness about coronavirus and urged everyone to stay at home.

“We have been seeing the trend of coronavirus cases increasing in number every fourth-fifth week in many countries. Why is that? Infected people will be out and about. If there are five infected cases, from those five people, twenty-five people will get the virus. To stop it from spreading to another hundred people, we have to follow one thing – social distancing. Tamil Nadu is in its crucial fourth week amid the coronavirus outbreak.”

He also gave some useful tips on how to practice social-distancing. See the video here.

