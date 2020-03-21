‘Devanganangal Kayyozhinja Tharakam’: Aashiq Abu to team up with Soubin Shahir for his next

Aashiq Abu has revealed that he is going to direct a fantasy film next. The acclaimed filmmaker revealed this while during a causal chat with his followers in Instagram.

The film is titled as ‘Devanganangal Kayyozhinja Tharakam’. These are the opening lines of a famous song from the 1991 film ‘Njan Gandharvan’.

The film narrates the story of a ‘gandharvan’ who lands in EarthMuhsin Parari will script the film. It is almost confirmed that Soubin Shahir will play the lead in the film. Soubin will be essaying the gandharvan’s role in the film.

Rima Kallingal, will be playing a major role. Girish Gangadharan of ‘Angamaly Diaries’ and ‘Jallikattu’ fame will be handling the cinematography