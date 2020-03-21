Explosion at fireworks factory : 8 killed, several injured

At least eight people lost their lives in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar District of Tamil Nadu on Friday evening. According to reports, 11 people were also injured in the explosion.

The Rajamahal Fireworks Factory, where the explosion took place, is situated in Chippiparai village in the district. The injured workers were immediately rushed to Kovilpatti Government Hospital. Senior police officials also reached the spot after the explosion.

The blast took place when the employees were handling chemicals to manufacture fancy variety crackers. Around 30 employees were reportedly working at the factory at the time of the explosion. The blast was so massive that warehouses and sheds were razed to the ground.