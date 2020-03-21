GST revenue collection in February crossed Rs.1 lakh crore

The gross revenue from Goods and Service Tax(GST) in February month has crossed Rs.1 lakh crore. Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur informed this in the Rajya Sabha as a written reply.

The gross GST revenue collected in the month of February, 2020 is ? 1,05,366 crore of which CGST is ? 20,569 crore, SGST is ? 27,348 crore, IGST is ? 48,503 crore (including ? 20,745 crore collected on imports) and Cess is ? 8,947 crore (including ? 1,040 crore collected on imports). The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of January up to 29th February, 2020 is 83.53 lakh.

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of February,2020 is ? 43,155 crore for CGST and ? 43,901 crore for the SGST.