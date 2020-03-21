Happy news for those who want to renew car registration

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that vehicle owners in Dubai are exempted from vehicle inspection, fine payment and traffic black points for the next three months. The authority also made it clear that drivers in Dubai will able to renew their vehicle registrations only through online channels from March 22.

“As of Sunday March 22, the RTA will be complying with the decision and vehicle registration renewal will only be available through online channels”, tweeted RTA.

Residents can complete the renewal process through the RTA website (http://rta.ae ) and mobile apps RTA Dubai and Dubai Drive. The Abu Dhabi Police had informed that that they would be implementing the decision.

