HBD Rani Mukerji : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Rani Mukerji is an Indian film actress. One of the most popular and highest-paid Hindi film actresses in the 2000s,[1] she has received several awards, including seven Filmfare Awards, which makes her one of the most-awarded performer in the female acting categories, along with Jaya Bachchan. Her roles have been cited in the media as a significant departure from previous screen portrayals of Indian women.

Today Rani celebrating her 42nd birthday.Here are some unknown facts about the actress :

#Before making her debut in Hindi cinema with Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat, Rani dabbled with acting by playing a supporting role in her father’s Bengali language film Biyer Phool in 1996.

#In 1994, director Salim Khan approached Rani to play the lead heroine in his film, Aa Gale Lag Jaa. But her father disapproved of a full-time career in films as she was just 16 years old back then. Eventually, she had to turn down the offer due to her father’s insistence.

#Everyone loved Rani as Tina in Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but not many know that KJo’s first choice was not Rani but Twinkle Khanna. Yes, the role of Tina was first offered to Twinkle, but the latter turned it down giving Rani one of her biggest hits.

#It is a well known fact how Rani’s voice was dubbed unevenly in Aamir Khan’s Ghulam. But did you know that even Karan Johar contemplated to dub Rani’s voice in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai by hiring a dubbing artist, but she improved her diction and eventually dubbed for her own lines?

#Even though Rani did not feature in a Hollywood flick, she was associated with some international documentaries like Gambling, Gods and LSD.