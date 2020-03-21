‘Love in time of Corona’: Experts predict ‘baby boom’ after corona

Medical experts claim that condoms must be included in the list of most needed things in the regions where coronavirus had spread. The medical experts said this because they claim that the world will face a ‘baby boom’ just after the coronavirus outbreak.

Experts claim that as the the coronavirus pandemic hitting the world , one of the consequences has been many people having to isolate themselves and that could very well see a major upturn in birth rates.

Most places around the world are going into lock down because of covid-19 and that means people will be together more than usual, and it seems that could lead to one thing – more babies.

A baby boom is a period marked by a significant increase of birth rate. This demographic phenomenon is usually ascribed within certain geographical bounds. People born during these periods are often called baby boomers.