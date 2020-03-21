Madhya Pradesh Congress rebels join BJP in the presence on JP Nadda

The 22 rebel Congress MLAs whose resignation led to the fall of the Kamalnath government in Madhya Pradesh joined BJP Saturday evening at a function attended by BJP National President JP Nadda.

These leaders, along with Jyotiraditya Scindia, met BJP president J P Nadda, who welcomed their decision to join the saffron party. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to field them in the by-polls necessitated by their resignations. The Assembly speaker had accepted the resignation of Congress MLAs a day before Kamalnath resigned foreseeing his government had lost majority. These former MLAs, believed to be Scindia loyalists, met Nadda at his residence. Scindia had earlier resigned from Congress and perched on to BJP camp.

BJP is expected to raise the claim to form the government in MP soon.