Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad reveals the name of his favourite Indian cricketer

Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad has revealed the name of his favourite Indian cricketer. He picked the name of his favourite Indian cricketer in his Youtube channel.

Javed Miandad revealed that Virat Kohli is his favourite cricketer from the Indian cricket team. Miandad said that he loves how he bats.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli. I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible”, Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast-bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class”, added Miandad.