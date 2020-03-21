Spent 3000 Rs for a single bath in this tub !

A special bathtub is made in a hotel in Japan and you have to pay Rs 3000 for a single bath. At Rs 3000 you can bathe for an hour. What makes a bath in this tub so special? Well, the specialty is you get the pleasure of bathing in a gold bathtub.
The 18-karat gold bathtub weighing 154.2 kilograms is at a hot spring resort in Nagasaki, Japan and is also recognized by Guinness World Records as the heaviest in the world, the resort’s operator said Monday. It took 8 months to built this gold tub.
The tub worth 800 million yen ($7.15 million) measures 1.3 meters in diameter and two feet deep, large enough to allow two adults to relax, said Huis Ten Bosch Co. in the city of Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture.
