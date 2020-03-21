Entertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

These photos reveals how Disha Patani is spending her days at home: See pics

Mar 21, 2020, 12:39 am IST
The Covid-19 has become a pandemic and in move to curb it the governments across the world had imposed many restrictions. In India also several strict restrictions were imposed.

Several movie and TV shoots have been cancelled or postponed in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus scare. And many celebrities were in their home in self isolation.

Bollywood’s hot actress Disha Patani is also staying in her home in self isolation. And now the actress has shared some pictures on her social media handle to inform her fans how she spend time.

Disha Patani is spending quality time with her pet cat and posted a few clicks of her on Instagram. Check it out here:

Me, passing my days at home like this 🐰

