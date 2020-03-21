UAE extended 50% traffic fine discount scheme

Abu Dhabi police has informed that the 50% 50% traffic fine discount scheme has been extended. The scheme was extended for another three months and will end on June 22.

The discount applies to all traffic violations registered before December 22, 2019, except those categorized as ‘dangerous’, provided the fines are paid off within three months. All black points and vehicle impoundments due before the same date will also be cancelled.

The traffic fines can be paid online using credit cards or through installments with in a period of one year using the smart app that can be downloaded on smart phones and this is in coordination with various banks.