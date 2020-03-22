17 security personnel killed in encounter with Maoists

In a shocking incident, Maoists had killed 17 security personnel. The security personnel were killed in an encounter with the banned militant organization in Sukma dsitrcit in Chhattisgarh . This is the biggest setback to Indian security forces and the biggest loss suffered by the police in Chhattisgarh since April 2017. In April 2017, the Maoists killed 25 CRPF personnel in an ambush near Burkapal in Sukma.

Till now 17 bodies of jawans of state police have been recovered in Minpa jungles of Sukma where a fierce gun-battle took place on Saturday.The attack was led by the Battalion Number One of CPI (Maoist), Mandavi Hidma.

“Seventeen bodies of jawans of state police has been recovered by the rescue teams sent in the jungle till now,” said Chhattisgarh’s Director General of Police (DGP) D M Awasthi.

The encounter was launched by around 150 security personnel of the police’s District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) at around 1 pm on Saturday near the Korajguda hills in Chintagufa area.

In the encounter 14 jawans were injured and 17 were gone missing. The police has started search operation and in that the bodies of the jawans were found out. The Maoists were numbered around 500.

Fifteen automatic rifles including 10 AK-47 of the security forces are missing informed the police official.