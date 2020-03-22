Tokyo 2020 Olympics likely to be postponed, Japan economy at stakes

The Tokyo Olympics is scheduled to be held from July 9 to August 8. The IOC repeats that the Olympics are scheduled to be held on time despite the threat of the Coronavirus. But the Sports and Rights Alliance (SRA) and the World Player Association (WPA) have called on the IOC to review its decision and Also talk to the players about the issue. The USA track and field association had also urged IOC to reschedule the event. With the USA being the major contributor for the events, there are so few chances for the IOC to negotiate the world for conducting the event as scheduled.

The Coronavirus, which has spread to 40 countries around the world. So far, more than 17,000 people have been killed by the deadly virus, while nearly 2.7 million people have been infected. Due to Corona, all sports contests around the world have either been postponed or canceled for a further date. While the demands for rescheduling grow stronger the Olympic torch arrived back to Japan this Friday.

Japan is understandably exerting pressure on the IOC not to postpone the event as the impact of it will shake the Japanese economy to its foundations. Japan has invested billions in infrastructure and amenities for the international sports event.