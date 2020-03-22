Actress Monalisa’s this songs turns up the heat: Watch it here

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is the hot sensation of social media. She is followed by around 2.8 million followers on Instagram. The actress who had acted in more than 125 films in Bhojpuri has worked with all the filmmakers in the industry.

A throwback song of hers from the movie ‘Sanyasi Balma’ has now gone viral on the internet. The track titled ‘Dehiyan Mein Agiya Lagawata E Paniya’ features Monalisa along with a male lead.

The song is sung by Pamela Jain and Madhukar Aanand. The lyrics are penned by Vinay Bihari and music is composed by Madhukar Aanand. Ajay Kumar Jha has directed the movie.

Antara Biswas better known by her stage name Mona Lisa, is an Indian actress. She has done over 125 Bhojpuri films, and has also appeared in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu films. She was a contestant of Indian show Bigg Boss 10 in 2016. She is currently playing the negative role of Mohana in Star Plus’ Nazar, for which she has received much appreciation for her portrayal of the latter.