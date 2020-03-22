After Trump, Mike Pence undergoes Covid tests

US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence have tested negative for the deadly novel coronavirus, a top White House official said on Saturday.

Pence and the Second Lady took the test after one from his team tested positive for the deadly disease. Pence decided to do the tests to ward of any possible threat of further propagation. The name of the infected staffer has not been released.

“Pleased to report that the COVID-19 test results came back negative for both Vice President @Mike_Pence and Second Lady @KarenPence,” Katie Miller, the Press Secretary for Pence, said in a tweet on Saturday.