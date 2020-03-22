Airlines in UAE announces suspension of all passenger flights

Emirates Airlines, based in Dubai has announced that all passenger flight services by the company is suspended temporarily . As per the airline, the passenger services will be suspended temporarily from March 25. While the cargo services will be continue.

“As a global network airline, we find ourselves in a situation where we cannot viably operate passenger services until countries re-open their borders, and travel confidence returns. By Wednesday (March 25), although we will still operate cargo flights – which remain busy – Emirates will have temporarily suspended all its passenger operations”, said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group.

The airline has also announced a temporary reduction of basic salary of the employees for three months. The salary cut ranges from 25 to 50%.