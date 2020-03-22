Anushka Sharma shares new pic with Virat Kohli : See pic

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has shared a new picture of her with her husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. The photo shows the couple making funny faces and cuddling while in self-isolation against Covid-19.

“Self – isolation is helping us love each other in all ways & forms,” Anushka captioned the post. While she is seen in a white graphic T-shirt, Virat is seen in a blue T-shirt.

Earlier on Friday, the couples had shared video urging people to stay inside home and follow the instructions by government. The video, shared by both Anushka and Virat on social media, was captioned, “Stay Home. Stay Safe. Stay Healthy,” by Anushka. Virat, quote-tweeting his wife’s message, wrote, “The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government’s directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.”