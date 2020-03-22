Bengali worker who fled Kerala to escape Corona, became millionaire

In an interesting incident, a worker from West Bengal working in Kerala as a daily wager, who has fled the state due to the fear of coronavirus has become a millionaire. Ijarul from Bengal had been afraid of being unemployed after leaving Kerala has got this fortune.

Ijarul was forced to leave Kerala due to Covid-19. He has been working as a carpenter in Kerala. After leaving the state he worried about his future. On a whim, he had bought a lottery ticket. He won the prize . What he anticipated as a period of no work and hard times, has now changed for him.

Ijarul hails from Mirzapur town in Beldanga, West Bengal. Now he says he will live with his his wife, three children and his parents in his home town. Ijarul wants to build a new house and wishes to start a new business with the money.