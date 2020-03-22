Coronavirus: 2 Prisoners killed, 3 injured in shooting in jail

2 Prisoners were killed and three others were injured in a shooting in an jail. The fatal incident took place at Anuradhapura prison in Sri Lanka on Saturday evening. The shooting happened as prisoners were protesting to set them free as an inmate was tested positive of Covid-19.

Jail guards had to shoot at them as the prisoners tried to escape from the jail during the commotion. No inmates had been able to escape in the incident and extra security has been deployed at the prison premises.

Sri Lanka is under curfew since Friday evening after a total of 77 COVID cases have been tested positive so far. The curfew was enforced in a bid to minimize public gatherings in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.