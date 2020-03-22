Coronavirus : 63-year-old dies due to COVID19 ; Death toll rises to 5 in India

A 63-year-old patient, who had tested positive for Coronavirus, succumbed to illness on Saturday night in Maharashtra, taking the death toll to five, officials said.

The man was admitted to the H N Reliance Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation in a statement said the patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and ischemic heart disease.He developed acute respiratory distress syndrome leading to his death, the statement said.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.