Coronavirus: GCC country imposes partial curfew

To fight the spreading of coronavirus in the country, Kuwait has announced a partial curfew in the country. The Kuwait government imposed partial curfew due to people’s non-compliance with Ministry of health’s instructions to stay indoors.

The 11-hour long curfew would start as of Sunday at 5:00 pm until 4:00 am the following day. This was announced by Anas Al-Saleh, the Deputy Premier and Interior Minister. Also the holiday for government departments and private companies was extended for two weeks. The holiday was scheduled to end on March 26.

“Regrettably non-compliance with the Ministry of Health’s instructions to stay indoors forced the government to impose the curfew,” said Al-Saleh.