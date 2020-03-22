DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Coronavirus: Government announces suspension of metro and bus services  across the country

Mar 22, 2020, 03:31 pm IST
The union government in an unprecedented move suspended all passenger train, Metro rail services and inter-state bus travel across India till March 31. The decision was taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The decision was taken in a meeting high-level meeting called by the Cabinet Secretary. The meeting was attended by chief secretaries of all the states.

The meeting decided to extend restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport, including interstate-state transport buses till March 31. It also decided to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts of the country till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India.

During the meeting, it was decided that all railway operations will be suspended until March 31. “All train services suspended till 31st March 2020 including suburban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted,” a government statement said.

 

